Who is the new Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Know 5 lesser-known facts about Navina Wadekar

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on the screens and has a massive fan following owing to its entertaining storyline. It has been more than 14 years since the show has been making a massive population laugh at its hilarious content and has hooked the attention of the masses. From Dayaben's garba and Jethalal's life crisis to Popatlal's marriage and Tapu Sena's mischievousness, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah very well portrayed the lives of typical Indian Co-operative Housing societies and won hearts. Each actor and their acting prowess were applauded by the viewers. Over the years, the show has appeared in the headlines several times owing to different reasons and has surprised fans. Recently the show again grabbed the attention of the masses as a new actor joined the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Navina Wadekar has now entered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is seen playing the role of Bawri (Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria). Earlier, Monika Bhadoriya was seen playing the role and was loved by the audience. Now Navina's entering has surprised the audience, and viewers of the show are looking forward to her acting skills. However, Navina Wadekar is a fresh face in the telly industry, and not much is known about the actress. As she is now a part of the longest-running sitcom, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Here are 5 lesser-known facts about Navina Wadekar aka new Bawri: Navina Wadekar is 23 years old and lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She has been a part of the popular Marathi show 'Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte'. Navina has also appeared in a few commercials. She also starred in Crime Alert and was seen essaying the role of Riddhima in one of the episodes. The show airs on Dangal TV. Navina Wadekar prefers to keep her personal and professional life under wraps and is not very active on social media handles. About Navina's character: Navina Wdekar will star opposite Tanmay Vekaria (Bagha) in the show. Speaking about Navina's character, Bawri is Bagha's fiance and often forgets names except for Bagha. She is popular for her one-liner dialogue 'Haye haye galti se mistake ho gayi'. Jethalal often gets furious at her as she creates trouble at his shop and distracts Bagha from his work.

Asit Kumar Modi comments about Navina Wadekar: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi spoek about the netry of Navina Wadekar as Bawri. As per the IANS report, the producer of the show said, “I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri, and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show. Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfill their expectations. I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar." Asit Kumar Modi further added, “She is enthusiastic and understands the brand Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her. I request viewers to shower their love and blessings on the new Bawri.” Monika Bhadoriya on her exit: In June 2022, Monika confirmed quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with the show for almost 6 years. Rumors of her exit sparked when the actress's appearance on the show reduced and was not seen much. However, later told Etimes, “I have left Taarak on an amicable note." She did not mention any specific reason for exiting the show and declined reports claiming that she asked for a hike in her fee. Apart from Monika Bhadoriya, several others such as Disha Vakani (Dayaben), Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jheel Mehta, Nidhi Bhanushali, Gurucharan Singh left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to different reasons. Recently, the sitcom's director Malav Rajda who was a part of the show since its inception took a midway exit. Sharing his reason for quitting the show, Malav told Hindustan Times that he wanted to grow creatively and challenge himself and decided to say goodbye to the sitcom. About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Taarak Janubhai Mehta was a veteran writer, columnist, and humourist who wrote a weekly column titled 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine, which then became audiences' favorite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Produced by Asit Kumar Modi under his banner Neela Telefilms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars popular actors such as Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, among others. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

