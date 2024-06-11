Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the beloved couples in the entertainment industry. The couple often shares sneak peeks into their personal and professional lives. They welcomed their first child, Navya last year.

Disha recently shared a hilarious throwback post on her Instagram handle, which highlights her ability to be both creative and delightfully hilarious.

Disha Parmar shares hilarious pregnancy throwback

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid moment from her pregnancy journey, Disha amused her followers by using herself as a makeshift table. She wrote, “The time I could use myself as a table. Please excuse my pregnant nose!”

In the picture, Disha was seen balancing a cup on her baby bump during pregnancy. She looked beautiful in a pink tie-dye kaftan, accessorized with boho jewellery and minimal makeup.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the unconventional use of her baby bump. Balancing a cup on her belly, Disha jokingly referred to herself as a ‘table’, adding a touch of humor to her maternity memories.

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 20, 2023, whom they named Navya. Disha is now focused on Navya, experiencing the joys of parenthood with Rahul. From sleepless nights to the delightful kicks of their toddler, the couple is living every moment of this new chapter in their lives.

Speaking about their love story, it was Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 that unexpectedly played cupid for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. Rahul proposed to her during the show, and Disha accepted, marking the start of their lovely journey together. They tied the knot in July 2021 and joyfully announced their pregnancy in May 2023.

More about Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar rose to fame with her performance in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Starring alongside Nakuul Mehta, their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences. She played the character of Pakhuri, while Nakuul portrayed Aditya.

Disha also appeared in several shows, including Woh Apna Sa. She reunited with Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and later in the third season of the same TV series, marking another collaboration between the talented duo.

