Disha Parmar, beloved for her role as Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, continues to set new fashion trends. The new mom, who welcomed a baby girl last year is a true fashionista and her social media is the proof.

The actress recently shared a series of pictures in a black dress, but it was her choice of accessory that stole the spotlight.

Disha Parmar sets fashion goals with a heart-shaped bag

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures in a black midi dress and carrying a heart-shaped bag. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “No colours here.”

Disha Parmar stunned in a sleeveless, bodycon black knit midi dress, exuding both boldness and sophistication. The dress features stylish cut-outs that accentuate her curves. She complemented the look with loose, flowing hair and accessorized with an emerald heart mini-heart bag.

What stole the spotlight, however, was her choice of accessory, an exquisite heart-shaped bag. Disha's emerald heart mini-heart bag from the brand Ozel shimmered with rhinestones, adding a touch of glamour to her look.

Curious about the price of the sparkling bag? Priced at Rs. 5,499, it quickly became a must-have fashion item, enhancing every outfit with its dazzling presence.

As soon as the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress uploaded the pictures, her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya, couldn't resist complimenting her, calling her "Wowwwww! elegant." Fans flooded the comment section with compliments. A fan wrote, “You are carrying my heart D, give it back to me.” Another fan commented, “Love the way you have styled the heart bag.”

More about Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar, married to singer Rahul Vaidya, shares a love story that's nothing short of a fairytale. The couple welcomed their 8-month-old daughter, Navya, into the world on September 20, 2023. The duo often share glimpses of their little one.

The actress known for her role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain is currently focused on motherhood and is taking a break from television. Disha Parmar has been a part of popular TV shows including Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and 3. Fans eagerly await her return to the screen.

