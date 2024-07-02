Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment: Know why Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nia Sharma and others are wearing traditional outfits

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been getting a lot of love from the audiences. The show garnered impressive TRPs and became the number-one show on Colors. Seeing the popularity of the show, the makers gave it an extension as well.

In the upcoming episodes, the makers have planned an exciting theme that will leave the viewers entertained. As the celebrity contestants gathered for the shoot of the show, they were seen wearing traditional outfits.

Sources suggest that the episode will celebrate a wedding and thus all the contestants are seen dressing up as guests for the wedding.

Nia Sharma rocks the backless saree

Nia Sharma known for her bold fashion choices chose to wear a blingy saree. The actress looked stunning in the outfit which would make you recall Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl song. Nia posed for the paparazzi and her hair flip surely added charm to her beautiful look.

Checkout Nia Sharma's look from the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment here:

Aly Goni's powdered blue ensemble

Aly Goni chose an elaborate traditional outfit with a plain blue kurta teamed with an embroidered jacket and white bottom. He looked dapper in the outfit as he posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at Aly Goni's traditional avatar from Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment's set:

Bharti Singh gave a complete Gulabi Saree vibe

Host of the show Bharti Singh wore a Gulabi Saree and tied her hair in a neat bun. She looked stunning as she engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi and asked them to record her look beautifully so that her husband can also see her new look for the episode. She also joked with the paparazzi and asked them to use the viral Gulabi Saree song on her video.

Checkout Bharti Singh's new look for Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

Rahul Vaidya's blingy kurta

Singer and Reality TV star Rahul Vaidya opted for a blingy navy-blue kurta paired with a white bottom. He looked handsome in the attire as he posed for the media present on the sets. He also had a casual chat with paps on the sets.

Checkout Rahul Vaidya's video from the sets of the show:

Ankita Lokhande's simply elegant look

Ankita Lokhande looked stunning in a purple Anarkali dress, keeping her look simple yet elegant. The outfit was adorned with golden border embroidery on the top and the dupatta. Lokhande graciously thanked the paparazzi with folded hands as she posed for a few photographs.

Take a look at Ankita Lokahnde's video from the sets of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment:

The previous episode of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Previously, the show had an exciting theme with contestants donning various Bollywood characters as the episode celebrated Cinema. Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra became Pathaan and Tiger, and Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya became Munna Bhai- Circuit.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain took the looks of Rocky and Rani, Sudesh Lehri impersonated Mika Singh, Kashmeera Shah became Raveena Tandon, Krushna Abhishek was Akshay Kumar, Jannat Zubair donned the look of Zeenat Aman, Reem Shaikh became Poo and Nia Sharma tried the look of Madhuri Dixit,

Apart from the Bollywood theme, the show also had an interesting theme with the partner swap twist. After the twist, Rahul Vaidya and Sudesh Lehri became a pair, Vicky Jain and Nia Sharma formed a team, and Karan Kundrra and Krushna Abhishek were teamed up.

