Happy Birthday Ektaa Kapoor: Ankita Lokhande pens sweet note for her favorite person; talks about Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande who made her mark in the television as well as Bollywood film industry made her debut in the industry with Ektaa Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta. The role of Archana thrust her into the limelight and made her a household name. Now, on the director-producer Ektaa Kapoor’s birthday today, the actress is all praise for her and penned a sweet birthday note.

Ankita Lokhande’s birthday note for Ektaa Kapoor

On May 7, Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle and shared some precious memories created over the years with Ektaa Kapoor. One of the pictures is from the sets of Pavitra Rishta and the others also show Ektaa and Ankita with Vicky Jain. There's also a picture from this year's Holi celebration that Ankita and Vicky hosted where Ektaa was one of the many guests.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post for Ektaa Kapoor here:

Along with the series of pictures came a lovely birthday wish. The actress called Ektaa Kapoor her favorite person and wrote, “It’s the birthday of my favourite person Dearest @ektarkapoor ma’am, you know how much you mean to me! I started my journey with you and since then, our #PavitraRishta has become stronger than ever. Thank you for always being a guiding light in my life and showering all your love.”

She continued to write, “Today, on your special day, I have nothing but immense respect and gratitude for everything you have done and achieved. It’s all your hard work, ma’am! You are truly the best. Happiest birthday. MEET ME SOON. Yours Archana and Ankita.”

Ankita Lokhande always maintained a good bond with Kapoor. During her time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, the director-producer was vocal about her support for the actress.

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

Talking about Ankita Lokhande's professional front, she is currently seen on Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment with her hubby Vicky Jain. The couple are entertaining the viewers with their cooking skills, and cute banters in between. The show also features Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, and his wife Kashmera Shah, among others.

