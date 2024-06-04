Were Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamna Sharif dating during Kahiin To Hoga? Here's what Gurpreet Singh has to say

Gurpreet Singh is still remembered for his effortless portrayal of Sujal Garewal in the popular show Kahiin To Hoga. Back then, the actor became a rage with charm and good looks. Though he had replaced the ever-so-talented Rajeev Khandelwal to play the male lead opposite Aamna Sharif in the famous daily, he took some time and got accepted well by the viewers.

Recently, Gurpreet sat down for a conversation with Times Now, wherein he addressed various rumors, including the ones claiming that he did not have a good rapport with co-star Aamna. He also commented on her and Rajeev’s speculated relationship.

Gurpreet Singh says Aamna was not friendly

During the interaction, Gurpreet was asked if rumors of the Cold War with his leading lady, Aamna Sharif, were true. The actor admitted that she was not very friendly with him, and they only shared work relations.

Gurpreet began by stating that he first analyzed the environment on set because he was new to acting, and Kahiin To Hoga was his first show. He quoted, “Aamna achi thi but straightforward. kaam se kaam rakhna. Toh mujhe laga yahin yaha ka culture hai toh thode time baad mein bhi waisa hi ho gaya (Aamna was nice but straightforward. She was just into work. I felt that this is a kind of culture here. So, after a point of time I also became like that).

Furthermore, the 45-year-old also divulged if Aamna Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal were a real-life couple. He neither confirmed nor dismissed the same.

The actor said that he had also heard the same about Aamna and Rajeev but refrained from commenting further on their personal lives. He also called Kahiin To Hoga the toughest gig of his career, as he worked for it almost 20 hours a day.

About Kahiin To Hoga

Kahiin To Hoga premiered in September 2003 and concluded its run in February 2007. It was backed by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. The show was a massive hit among the masses mainly due to a crackling chemistry between its lead pair, Aamna Sharif, aka Kashish, and Rajeev Khandelwal, aka Sujal. While Aamna was associated with the show till the very end, Rajeev quit midway. Later, Gurpreet Singh stepped into his shoes to play the part.

