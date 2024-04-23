Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. New actors stepped in last month after Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated. Show producer Rajan Shahi’s decision shocked everyone, but he had his reasons. After the termination, speculations about the producer having a no-dating clause in his contracts arose.

Now, in a conversation, Rajan Shahi cleared the air about such speculations. He also explained why he took the drastic step of terminating his actors.

Rajan Shahi on no-dating clause in contracts

In conversation with ABP’s Saas Bahu Aur Saazish, Rajan Shahi shared that when Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated, they shared an official press release. But, following this a lot of speculations arose, and one such speculation suggests that he has added a clause that actors cannot date or fall in love on set.

For the unversed, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, who met on the sets of the show were dating each other. After months of speculations, they confirmed the news. The producer said, "Shehzada and Pratiksha's incident is black and white, but I need to clear the air about this dating clause."

Check out Rajan Shahi's post with Harshad Chopda:

Talking about the clause, Shahi said, “The most stupid person can think of a clause like this. Actors cannot date or fall in love with each other is that even a rule? Is there a dictatorship going on?”

Further, he also talked about how actors have fallen in love on his set and even got married. Actors Lata Sabharwal and Sanjeev Seth, and Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met on sets of his shows.

Talking about where one should draw the line, he said, “I will be the first one to congratulate if anyone falls in love on my sets. The only thing is that once you step out of the set, your personal life begins, what you want to do then is up to you, just that your work shouldn’t get affected. I will change my name if you show me this clause even in one of my contracts. Being professional doesn’t mean you cannot be in a relationship, you just need to make sure that the unit is not affected by the phase you are going through on the personal front.”

Rajan Shahi on terminating Shehzada Dhami

The Anupamaa producer also shared his thoughts on terminating Shehzada and revealed that many individuals had warned him about the actor's behavior when he was cast. In the conversation, he also recalled the first time he saw the actor misbehave on the set, “There was an incident on an outdoor shoot where that actor misbehaved with the unit and I did not like that attitude. That night I sat with all the actors and explained to them for three hours."

Shahi elaborated further, "I had even spoken to the channel that night and they told me to replace him right there, that attitude looked wrong right from the start. But the next day it looked okay, however over time it kept changing. On my set, even the senior actors keep so much humility. With him there was a star attitude, you cannot demand respect, you have to command it.”

Rajan Shahi also mentioned that he gave Dhami a lot of margin, but he realized that he wouldn't change his attitude. The producer didn't want the other team members to suffer because of his attitude just because he was the lead.

For those who do not know, Rohit Purohit stepped into Shehzada Dhami's shoes as Armaan. Pratiksha Honmukhe was also replaced, and Garvita Sadhwani replaced her as Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

