Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: 5 must haves in bag for a stunt based show - Sriti Jha & Rubina Dilaik reveal

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot has already begun, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, its contestants revealed the 5 must haves in their bag when they pack for an adventure and a stunt based reality show. Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha shares, “I think comfortable shoes, let’s get practical. A good pair of headphones so you can listen to music, and be in a good mood when you are going for the task. Third thing for me would be perfume or a deo because you will sweat a lot, and the fourth thing aisa koi courage ka dawai hota hai kya?,” laughs Sriti.

She further adds, “Rest of the things I am sure they will give us, so nothing else.” Pratik Sehajpal also shares his list. “Firstly, a spare pair of underwears. Jitne marzi underwear kharid lo kum pad jayenge. So buy as many as you can. Baki shaant man, shaant hriday, dridh nischay, andhruni taakat aur maa ka aashirwad,” states Pratik.

Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani also adds, “Apparently Cape Town is really, really cold. So I am going to have my warmers with me for sure. I am going to carry a lot of food that my mom has made because I am a vegetarian and I am very fussy about food. So my mom has packed one entire suitcase of just food, and guess what - ofcourse I am a Gujarati. My passport, my book and my diary that I write in, that’s it.”

Rubina Dilaik says that they are allowed to take 68 kgs with them to South Africa. “So 68 kgs is like a must have. I don’t know for how long I am going to last there, but those 68 kgs I feel are still less. I was still fighting for a few more kgs,” she laughs.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

