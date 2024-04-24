Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan are all set to get married on April 25, 2024. The wedding festivities have begun in full swing with a lavish haldi ceremony followed by a mehendi event. Last night, the couple hosted their grand sangeet night and many celebrities turned up at the event to congratulate the bride-to-be and the family.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan posed for the media and also made a special gesture towards them, which needs to be appreciated.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan distribute sweets on their big day

Just a couple of days before taking the plunge, the couple celebrated the night with near and dear ones. The night was filled with music, dance, and celebrations. Amidst organizing the event and preparing for their performances, the family made sure to pay respect to all the guests, including the paparazzi, who covered the event until late at night. As a goodwill gesture, Arti and Dipak distributed sweets to all the members of the media present at the function, leaving fans to go, 'How sweet'!

Take a look at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan distributing sweets to the media:

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's love story

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant mentioned in her media interaction that her alliance with Dipak Chauhan is arranged cum love. Chauhan is a Navi Mumbai-based businessman. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arti's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, revealed that Dipak is exactly the guy that Arti wanted to marry.

Shah said, "Dipak is a man of few words and doesn't speak out of turn. He doesn't say or do anything stupid and that's the best thing about him. Apart from everything else, he loves Arti dearly. The gestures that he did for her during the Haldi ceremony were overwhelming and only a person in love can do the same."

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan will tie the knot on April 25, 2024, at Iskon Temple.

