Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Gashmeer Mahajani, who is popularly known for his stint in Imlie, is now all set to embark on his new journey to showcase his daredevil side in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

As the contestant moves forward with the forthcoming show, he sat down for a candid discussion with Siddharth Kanan, where he opened up about the trauma he faced after the demise of his father and how he handled the situation. However, he also revealed that his father lived his life on his terms.

Gashmeer Mahajani on his father’s death

Gashmeer stated that the loss of his father was a life-changing experience for him because he dealt with many personal issues at that time. However, it was more drastic for his mother. He added, “Ek rollercoaster ride thi, mere liye meri maa ke liye (It was a rollercoaster ride for me and my mother).” Further, he claimed that this experience has somehow changed him from the core.

Further, he addressed Siddharth's next question about facing backlashes on social media for not being with his father in his last days, responding to which he said he doesn't know the social media people. Therefore, those backlashes did not affect him, but surely his mother was affected. He also claimed that somehow, he was not able to stop his mother from scrolling her cell phone due to ongoing trauma.

How does Gashmeer Mahajani debunk the rumors related to his father’s death

When Siddharth asked for his views on getting backlash from all the platforms, including media and social media, after his father’s death, what was the true story behind it?

Gashmeer revealed that his father had not lived with the family for the last three years, which was certainly his life’s choice. Adding to this, he said, “He was an independent, very strong-willed man, aur wo apne terms pe jeeye aur apne terms pe gaye (He lived on his terms and left on his terms).” Unlike what the rumors mentioned about his father that, he was financially weak and had no support.

The Imlie actor further clarified that his father was financially sound when he left the family and acquired the same status until he passed away. Continuing, he showed his support for his father’s decision, highlighting that one should respect everyone’s choice and space because everyone requires it at some point in his life. Therefore, at that time, one should understand it and let the other person go, even if he is someone's father.

Adding to this, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant said, “Ye jo inner equations hote hai wo bahar ke logo ko kaise pata honge (Outsider does not know about these inner equations).”

More about Gashmeer Mahajani

Gashmeer is an outstanding actor, as he was seen in many superhit shows, including Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Imlie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and others. However, he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

