Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's crew has reached the new location for the shoot of the show. This season will be filmed in Romania. The line-up of contestants has been quite interesting and the shoot of the show has begun. One of the promising contestant of the season is Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani. In a candid chat Mahajani revealed that he takes inspiration from the Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar.

Gashmeer Mahajani is inspired byAkshay Kumar

Much like Akshay Kumar, Gashmeer is incredibly particular about his healthcare routine. He believes that a robust lifestyle is the cornerstone of sustained success and high energy levels required for his demanding roles. Ahead of his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Mahajani mentioned that he is inspired by Kumar and said, " I look up to the OG khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar."

Take a look at a post from Gashmeer Mahajani flaunting his toned body:

Similarities between Gashmeer Mahajani and Akshay Kumar

One of the most striking aspects of Gashmeer's routine is his early start to the day. He wakes up daily at 4 AM to kickstart his day, embracing the tranquility of the early morning hours. This discipline not only gives him a head start but also allows him to incorporate a variety of healthy habits into his daily schedule. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the same, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant shared, “I believe that how you start your day sets the tone for the rest of it. I wake up everyday at 4 am, waking up early gives me the time to focus on my physical and mental well-being before the hustle of the day begins.

He added, "My fitness regime includes a mix of high-intensity workouts, yoga, and meditation, which help me maintain this agility and mental clarity. My diet is meticulously planned to ensure I get all the necessary nutrients while avoiding unhealthy temptations. And being disciplined is the key to everything!”.

More about Gashmeer Mahajani

After wooing the reginal cinema with his powerful performances, Gashmeer entered the mainstream Hindi GEC with Star Plus show Imlie. He played the character of a fierce journalist Aditya Kumar Tripathi. Mahajani grabbed headlines when he decided to quit the show ahead of his contract reneval. However, he stayed back until the makers found a track to mark his exit.

After Imlie, he participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and also featured in the Hindi version of The Vampire Diaries named Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal wherein he repriesed the role similar to Stefan Salvotore (Paul Wesley) from the original series.

Gashmeer is all set for yet another web-series titled Gunah co-starring Surbhi Jyoti which is slated to release early next moth.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 celebrity contestants this year include Gashmeer Mahajani, Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Niyati Fatnani, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Abhishek Kumar and Karan Veer Mehra among others. The show will be hosted by the celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel was also supposed to participate in this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, however, due to his injury, he couldn't take up the show. The previous season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was won by rapper Dino James.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani opens up about the trauma his father’s demise brought