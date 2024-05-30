Krushna Abhishek never fails to win over the audience with his hilarious acts. The talented comedian celebrates his birthday today and on the occasion, his sister Arti Singh penned an emotional note to wish him. In the post, she also revealed the name she lovingly calls him. Read on to know how she wished him.

Arti Singh's birthday note for Krushna Abhishek

Just a few hours back, on May 30th, Arti Singh penned a loving birthday note for her brother Krushna Abhishek. The post reflected the love and affection she holds for her brother. In an emotional note, she also revealed the nickname she calls him. She wrote, "Main tera hisaa hun aur tu mera hissa hai .. happy birthday abbu shake . I love u more than u know."

Watch Arti Singh's post here:

Further in the note, Arti Singh, who got married recently, wrote how she realized that when she got married, she thought she was leaving behind her childhood. It reads, "When I was getting married I felt I'm leaving my child behind . U are my best friend my brother my father also . U hv done your duties very well . U are my soulmate. Mera khyal rakhne ke liye . Mujhe kabhi kisi cheez ki kami na hone dene ke liye thank u ."

She concluded the note with a message, "I pray u are always happy . Healthy .. and live a peaceful life . I love you @krushna30 Happy Birthday meri jaan."

Along with the caption, the Bigg Boss 14 fame uploaded a video of Krushna Abhishek's dance performance from her sangeet.

Arti also took to her Instagram story to share a video of how the celebration is going. Krushna, accompanied by her sons and wife, along with Arti and her husband, Dipak, are seen inside the car. Everyone wished Krushna a happy birthday in the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Krushna Abhishek is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. The comedian never fails to tickle the funny bones of the audience with his hilarious acts.

Pinkvilla wishes Krushna Abhishek a very happy birthday!

