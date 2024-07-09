Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh’s poolside look shows fashion and comfort can go hand in hand; PICS

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recently set Instagram ablaze with stunning poolside pictures from her honeymoon in Greece. While she is back in the country after enjoying the beauty of Paris and Greece with her husband, Dipak Chauhan, it seems she is reliving the days with her social media posts. Let’s take a look at the beautiful actress below.

Arti Singh stuns in swimwear

On June 8, Arti Singh dropped the pictures of her, which caught the attention of her fans. Posing effortlessly by the pool, Arti showcased a chic black and white swimwear ensemble that perfectly complemented the idyllic Mediterranean backdrop.

Arti opted for a stylish one-shoulder cropped top featuring a striking black and white geometric pattern. The top accentuated her toned physique and added a modern twist to the classic swimwear look. Paired with matching bottoms, the coordinated set created an eye-catching outfit that exuded sophistication.

Check out Arti Singh’s look here:

Adding an extra touch of elegance, Arti donned a matching sarong with the same geometric print. This also showcased tha fashion and comfort can go hand in hand, even while basking under the sun. Her choice of accessories was minimal yet impactful, with a pair of sleek black shades protecting her eyes from the bright Greek sun.

Advertisement

Keeping her hair open and styled naturally, Arti's carefree and happy aura shone through in every picture.

Arti captioned her photos with the phrase, "Sun, pool, repeat." Her stylish yet relaxed look is a perfect inspiration for anyone looking to make a fashionable statement by the poolside.

Reaction of netizens

Fans and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's friends are all praise for her look. One user wrote, “I can only see fire!” Another commented, “What a hottie!” A few also commented how she can’t get over the honeymoon and continue posting pictures online, which a few also appreciated.

For the unversed, Arti Singh tied the knot with Dipak Chauhan in April. Recently, they got back to the country after enjoying their honeymoon in Paris and Greece.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs’ Reem Shaikh channels her inner Barbie in pink traditional outfit; fans shower love