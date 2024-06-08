Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: Shamita Shetty's wish for Sukhee star screams sister goals; Rajiv Adatia sends her 'blessings'

Shilpa Shetty is a renowned personality in the Bollywood industry. Her name is synonymous with grace, talent, and versatility. The actress' journey in the film fraternity is truly impressive, and she delighted her fans with charming performances.

Apart from her acting chops, Shilpa Shetty is a household name in fitness and inspires millions with her dedication to yoga and healthy well-being. As she celebrates her birthday today (June 8), Rajiv Adatia and Shamita Shetty wished her.

Shamita Shetty extends warm wishes

It is no secret that sisters Shamita and Shilpa share an unbreakable bond. Time and again, they express admiration for each other on social media. On the Dhadkan actress' birthday, Shamita Shetty has the cutest wish for her. The latter took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring Shilpa's happy moments.

The birthday special video dedicated to Shilpa Shetty screamed sister goals. The Mohabbatein actress wrote, "Happy Birthday my lifeline! Your kindness, strength and love inspire me everyday Wishing you a day and year as beautiful as you are my angel , heart n soul , my protector ..words can’t describe how grateful I am to have you in my life … I love you .. to the moon n back munki."

Have a look at the video here:

Rajiv Adatia calls Shilpa Shetty 'darling'

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rajiv Adatia shared a sweet video compiling several pictures with Shilpa Shetty in the frame. He penned a heartwarming note for the actress, reflecting on their friendship.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday My Darling Shilpa! @theshilpashetty may this birthday bring you so much happiness and Joy! Sai bless you always! Have the best birthday! Love you! (red heart emoji)"

Have a look at his wish here:

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty was recently seen in Sukhee, which hit the theaters in September and is now available for streaming on Netflix. Besides her, the film starred Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila in significant roles. The actress was seen playing a Punjabi housewife.

Pinkvilla wishes Shilpa Shetty a very happy and healthy birthday!

