Bigg Boss 14’s Kavita Kaushik gets stuck in army camp in Joshimath due to landslide on highway

Actress Kavita Kaushik is stuck in Joshimath, Uttarakhand for the past few days due to a landslide in the Joshimath-Badrinath highway. Reportedly, she is staying at an army camp in the region with her husband Ronnit Biswas, and her pet dog. The actress visited Badrinath, one of the holy shrines, and was returning when she got caught in the landslide.

Kavita Kaushik stuck in Joshimath

One of the most popular faces on television, Kavita Kaushik who lives in Dehradun was Badrinath to celebrate her husband’s birthday on July 5. She was accompanied by her husband, their pet dog, and her cousin. In a conversation with ETimes, the FIR actress shared that being stuck there for four days is making her restless. “I have an important event to attend in Kashipur. I’m so stressed about it. I am just hoping that we can get out soon now as I hate to break my commitments,” said Kaushik.

Check out Kavita Kaushik's recent post below:

Talking about the current situation there, the actress told ETimes that there are more than a thousand cars stuck on the highway. "The police, army and Border Road Organisation have been working round the clock relentlessly to clear the roads. But they clear one slide and there is another one following that. It is a harrowing time for them but they are ensuring that all the tourists remain safe and as comfortable as possible. It has been quite scary but I salute the Uttarakhand police and the Army who are ensuring that the tourists are safe and comfortable as much as possible,” added Kaushik.

About Kavita Kaushik's career

Kavita Kaushik became a household name with her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautela in FIR. Besides, she has also been part of shows like Tera Chhalaava, Kutumb, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kiim, among other television serials. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Bigg Boss 14, and others.

Besides being a versatile actress and yoga practitioner, Kaushik is also an organic beauty entrepreneur. She also played significant roles in many Bollywood films, including Zanjeer, Mumbai Cutting, Ek Hasina Thi, etc.

