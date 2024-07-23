Kavita Kaushik, popularly known for her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, has decided to quit the television industry. The actress shared that the irregular working hours and regressive TV content were the main reasons behind her decision. In a recent interview, Kavita Kaushik opened up on quitting the television industry.

Kavita Kaushik quits television industry

In a recent interview with Times Now, Kavita revealed, “I don't want to do TV anymore. I can't do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies but I am not a typical-looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of shoots. There are only a few kinds of roles that suit my personality.”

She mentioned she keeps receiving offers for TV projects about witches, like Shaitaani Rasmein. However, she can't maintain the same lifestyle she had three years ago when she was doing full-time television. She expressed gratitude for that phase of her life, as she was young and needed the money, but now she can't commit that kind of time.

Kavita expressed her disappointment with current TV content, describing it as regressive and stating that she no longer wants to be a part of it. She reflected on a time when TV was progressive and offered a variety of shows that provided entertainment for everyone. However, she now believes that the content being shown is harmful for young generations to watch.

Advertisement

Kavita also shared her concerns about the regression depicted in reality shows and dramas, which she feels fosters hatred among people. She admitted to having been a part of this trend and expressed regret for contributing to it in some way. Kavita made it clear that she does not approve of what is currently being shown on television.

Kavita now enjoys a peaceful life in the mountains with her husband, Ronnit Biswas. Together, they run an Ayurvedic business.

More about Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik became popular with her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. She has also starred in shows like Tera Chhalaava, Kutumb, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, among other TV serials.

Additionally, she has participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 3 and Bigg Boss 14. Besides being a versatile actress and yoga practitioner, Kaushik is an organic beauty entrepreneur. She has also played significant roles in Bollywood films, including Zanjeer, Mumbai Cutting, and Ek Hasina Thi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma on returning to TV with Suhagan Chudail post 4 years: 'My initial reaction was no way…’