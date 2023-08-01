Here's why Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Shubhangi Atre is taking a break from the show

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular comedy shows on television. The comedy show came as a breath of fresh air amid the loud saas-bahu operas. The show premiered in the year 2015 with low hype but ended up becoming one of the most-loved shows on the small screen. It had good ratings on the TRP charts and managed to beat all the popular shows within the same time slot. The comedy show initially featured Shilpa Shinde, Rohitash Gaud, Saumya Tandon and Asif Sheikh in the prominent roles of Angoori Tiwari, Manmohan Tiwari, Anita Mishra, and Vibhuti Mishra.

The show follows the story of two neighbours Tiwari and Vibhuti played by Gaud and Sheikh respectively who end up getting smitten by each other’s wives Angoori and Anita played by Shinde and Tandon. But the husbands end up getting into hilarious situations in a bid to impress each other’s wives. After a successful stint, Shilpa Shinde who played Angoori on the show decided to quit the show following a rift with the producers. Soon, Shubhangi Atre decided to step into the shoes of the lovely and quirky Angoori Bhabhi and managed to impress viewers with her gorgeous looks and impeccable comic timing. However, rumors have been doing the rounds that the beautiful actress has decided to take a break from the show.

Shubhangi Atrey to take a break from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain has been successfully entertaining its loyal fans for seven years now. The show became popular for various reasons whether it's Angoori Bhabhi’s catchphrase Sahi Pakde Hain or Vibhuti’s I am sarry. The characters of the show have become household names especially Angoori Bhabhi played by Shubhangi Atre. However, an interesting piece of news has been floating that the 42-year-old actress has decided to take a break from the ongoing show which might disappoint her loyal fans but there is a twist in the news.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla,” Shubhangi will take a break from the show soon but not for any negative reasons as the break will be small and she will soon be back on the sets, she will back after a month and she is actually travelling to Chicago, USA to help her daughter settle who is moving there for higher studies. So the fans can breathe easy and also the production house has made sure to create a positive environment on the show, Shubhangi has shot for her section of episodes and before anyone even knows she will be back on the sets.”

About the show

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain premiered on 2 March 2015. The show currently stars Rohitash Gaud, Asif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atrey and Vidisha Srivastava in lead roles. The show airs on weekdays at 10:30 pm on &TV.

