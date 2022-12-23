Farmer Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre opens up on her love for farming
Farmers Day or Kisan Diwas is a special day in India which is celebrated on 23 December every year. It is the day to recognize farmers as the backbone of our agro based country. The day is celebrated as it is the birth anniversary of India's fifth Prime Minister, Choudhary Charan Singh. There are numerous celebs who are fond of farming and one among them is popular telly actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress Shubhangi Atre shared her love for farming, “I used to be fascinated by seeing farms and orchards. Any tree loaded with fruits used to appeal to me so much that I started dreaming of growing my own. To be honest, buying land for farming was a childhood dream of mine. Four years ago, I bought land near Malshej Ghat in Maharashtra and started farming. It's a fruit farm, and I have grown Guava, Chikoo, Mango, Jackfruit, and Java plum (jamun) there. Recently, I treated my Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai family with my farm's guavas, and everyone loved it. I do organic farming and make sure that whenever I am not shooting, I spend most of my time there."
Moreover, she talked about organic farming and how the team enjoys her fruits. "Honestly, organic farming is not a new practice. It’s just going back to the way farming was done decades ago without any harmful chemicals or pesticides. My mango plants have also got flowers, and I am excitedly waiting to see them transform into my favourite fruit. I make sure to leave enough fruits on trees to feed birds. Seeing them enjoy those fruits gives me a sense of fulfillment," added Shubhangi.
