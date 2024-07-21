Shubhangi Atre, known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the TV series Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is one of the most promising actors in the television industry. Shubhangi consistently grabs attention and makes headlines with her impeccable sense of style, particularly her love for sarees. The actress recently posted a series of pictures radiating monsoon vibes in a red and white saree.

Shubhangi Atre stuns in a stunning saree

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos in a red and white cotton saree, radiating monsoon vibes. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Baarish aur main #mumbairains.”

The actress looked stunning in a white and red pure cotton saree, showcasing a classic and stylish look with intricate detailing for an elegant touch. She accessorized the look with oxidized silver dome-shaped jhumka earrings and a silver ghungroo bangle kada bracelet.

She styled her hair in loose curls and opted for subtle makeup, including red lipstick, eyeliner, kajal, and a touch of blush. She completed her look with a bindi on her forehead, radiating elegance.

As soon as Shubhangi Atre uploaded the pictures on her social media handle, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration. A fan wrote, “No one carries traditional essence like you. always the best.”

Another fan commented, “Wow amazing shot on amazing place Looking gorgeous in a beautiful saree and beautiful smile.”

More about Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre made her acting debut in the television industry with Kasautii Zindagi Kay, where she played the lead role of Kasturi opposite Karan Patel. In 2013, she replaced Shilpa Shinde in Chhidiya Ghar, and in 2016, she took over the role of Angoori Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Atre quickly won the hearts of audiences, becoming everyone's favorite Angoori Bhabhi and ruling the TV screens. She has also been a part of a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss season 5.

