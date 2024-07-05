Bigg Boss OTT 3 is becoming more intriguing as contestants reveal personal stories and build relationships in each new episode. TV actor Sai Ketan Rao from Imlie is captivating viewers with his determined personality and candid discussions about personal struggles, receiving widespread praise.

Now, Sai Ketan Rao's co-actor from the previous show and rumored girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar reacted to an incident in which Sai offered massage to fellow housemate Chandrika.

Shivangi Khedkar reacts to controversy over Sai Ketan Rao’s massage gesture

In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sai offered a massage to Chandrika Dixit when she complained of having pain in her left arm. She denied and went away but later discussed the incident with Sana Makbul. Chandrika misunderstood Sai's well-intentioned gesture as something else entirely.

Sai Ketan Rao's best friend and rumored girlfriend, Shivangi Khedkar, who has been closely following the show, expressed her disappointment on Twitter about how some media articles portrayed the incident.

She defended Sai, emphasizing that his actions were purely out of concern and should not be misconstrued as inappropriate behavior. Shivangi highlighted the need to change societal perceptions and praised the respectful conduct of all men inside the Bigg Boss house towards women.

Shivangi took to her X (Twitter) handle and stated, “I do not like to speak about what happens inside big boss because I am very well aware that the situation that they are in is very different from the outside world. I'm highly upset with the misrepresentation of a situation in a few articles about Sai Ketan Rao.”

Advertisement

Moreover, Shivangi highlighted that when Sai saw Chandrika in pain, he offered to help, showing true gentlemanly behavior. She stresses the need to change this mindset, advocating for all men in the house, not just Sai. She proudly states that she is witnessing an era where boys are brought up with such values.

About Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar bond

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar formed a close bond while shooting the popular show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Their on-screen chemistry gained popularity, and their off-screen friendship also became the talk of the town. Despite rumors, Sai and Shivangi have never confirmed any romantic relationship between them.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 4: Sai Ketan Rao offers help for massage to Chandrika Dixit; latter says 'Mera mard khaa jayega mujhe'