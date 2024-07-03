Bigg Boss OTT 3 UPDATE: Ranvir Shorey spotted smoking cigarette; will makers take action against him?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, led by Anil Kapoor, is already the talk of the town due to its interesting ensemble of contestants. One among them is renowned actor Ranvir Shorey. In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Ranvir was caught on camera while smoking a cigarette inside the house. This happened during the puppet task.

Ranvir Shorey caught smoking inside BB OTT 3 house:

In July 2 episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey presented a puppet show for their fellow contestants. During the task, the viewers witnessed Ranvir Shorey smoking inside the premises of the house. The actor is seen talking to Sai Ketan Rao while he is smoking a cigarette in the living area.

For the uninformed, a smoking zone is always created inside the Bigg Boss house for the contestants. It is a mandatory rule for the contestants to smoke cigarettes in the smoking area. One who violates this strict rule is bound to get punished by Bigg Boss.

As Ranvir Shorey violated the rule by smoking inside the Bigg Boss house instead of the smoking area, Bigg Boss was expected to take strict action against him as it was a major rule violation. However, the makers didn't take any action against him. In fact, Bigg Boss didn't even warn him about smoking inside the house.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see whether the host, Anil Kapoor, will bring this up during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, or if they will let this major violation go unnoticed.

For the uninformed, this is not the first time when a contestant violated this major rule of Bigg Boss. In Bigg Boss Season 16, Sajid Khan was also spotted smoking inside the premises of the house. However, after Bigg Boss' warning, the filmmaker followed the rules of the Bigg Boss house.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Within ten days, two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 were evicted. Contestant Neeraj Goyat received fewer votes and was evicted in the midweek of the show. Meanwhile, Payal Malik's journey in the show ended during the first Weekend ka vaar episode.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey opens up on his success story; calls mother’s demise ‘biggest trauma’ of life