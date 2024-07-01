In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Anil Kapoor, viewers witnessed the second elimination. In a surprising turn of events, Payal Malik received the fewest votes among the seven nominees and was evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode had several tasks, fights, and drama. Today on June 30, contestants faced three different tasks with the last task causing a huge argument between Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey.

Sai Ketan Rao and Vishal Pandey fight over a task

In the episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Vishal and Lovekesh Kataria were asked to stand in dustbins where they would be dumped with trash for a task called Nayak ya Khalnayak. The contestants must decide whose opinions they consider worthless. If they pick Vishal or Lovekesh’s opinions as trash, they will be dumped with dirty water.

During the task, when Anil Kapoor asked Sai Ketan Rao, “Kiska Opinion aapko Kachra lagta hai? (Whose opinion do you consider trash?)” Sai responded, “Sir Mujhe toh lagta hai ki dono ke opinions kachre hai. Lekin sabse zyada kachra toh Vishal ka hai. Kyuki isko kisi ka opinion sunne nahi hai bas apni opinion deni hai. (Sir, I think both of their opinions are trash. But Vishal's opinions are the worst because he doesn't listen to anyone else's opinion; he just gives his own.)”

Advertisement

Tension escalated after the task, with Vishal confronting Sai Ketan Rao about his remarks. The argument intensified as Vishal accused Sai of seeking attention, while Sai defended his right to express his opinion as part of the task.

Sai said, “Task tha ek ka naam liya, aaja bahar na baat kar phir, sabne liya hai naam toh ro mat itna. Sabne kiya task, behre, mai akele nahi hu. (I have to take one name in the task sp i did, come out and talk, everyone took a name, don’t cry. Everyone did the task, listen, I am not alone).”

Vishal retorted, “Tu chila mat mere saamne. Araam se baat kar. Footage chahiye? (Don’t shout! Talk calmly. Do you need footage?)”

Sai responded, “Ab tak maine footage khaya hai kya? Maine bas apna opinion bola hai. Tere ko samajh aa raha hai kya? Tera kachra hai.Tera toh koi mudda hai hi nahi, har kisi ke mudde mein tere ko ghusne ka hai. Individuality bhi nahi hai. (Have I taken any footage so far? I've just expressed my opinion. Do you understand? You’re trash. You don't even have any issue of your own, you just interfere in everyone else's issues. You don't even have individuality).”

Advertisement

Chandrika Dixit also known as Vada Pav girl intervened to calm the situation down, but tensions remained high between the two contestants. Vishal told Sai, “Teri akad chord, teri insecurity dikh rahi hai. (Forget arrogance, I can see your insecurity.),” Sai said, “Tabhi toh tu itna ro raha hai. Har kisi ne apna opinion diya hai. (That's why you're crying so much. Everyone has given their opinion).”

Vishal further remarked, “Toh har kisi ne aa kar ye nahi bola hai ki mere hisab se dono ka opinion kachra hai. (So everyone hasn't come and said that in my opinion, both of their opinions are trash).” Sai Ketan Rao said, “Teri aukaat mai dikhata hu. (I'll show you your place).”

More about Bigg Boss OTT Season 3

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is hosted by Bollywood superstar, Anil Kapoor. It features sixteen celebrities and personalities from different backgrounds.

Tune in daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema for new episodes, featuring exciting drama and entertainment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3, June 30: YouTuber Armaan Malik’s first wife Payal Malik evicted; Kritika Malik cries