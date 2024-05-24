Gashmeer Mahajani is widely known for his stint in Imlie, where he portrayed the role of Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler fueled by his desire for vengeance. However, after garnering immense appreciation for his performance, he decided to leave the show which left fans heartbroken.

Recently, in a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mahajani revealed the reason behind him leaving Imlie, while mentioning that the producer of the show requested him to stay for two more months.

Why did Gashmeer Mahajani leave Imlie?

In the same interview when Siddharth asked him to shed light on the rumors of him leaving the show due to his unfulfilled demands, Gashmeer replied, “Mera ek sal ka contract tha aur mujhe aage daily soap karna nahi tha (I was on one year contract and after that I didn't want to work in any daily soap).”

Elaborating further he said that he has always believed that a story of a daily soap ends after fifty to hundred episodes, and after that, the makers run the show to make huge money out of it.

Further shedding light on it the actor mentioned that he asked Gul Khan, the producer of the show, if they want to move on and try some other content. After much discussion on the same, Gul said if the actor has already decided to leave the show just wait for two more months so that she could build up another track in the show. Adding to this Gashmeer recalled her mentioning, "Ekdum se chor kar jayega to 100-200 logon ka pet uspar pal raha hai (If you will leave the show suddenly it will affect the other employees too)."

It seemed like a valid request to Gashmeer, and therefore he accepted to stay for two more months, which gave the makers time to build another track. For the unversed, when the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant left the daily soap its TRP ratings were at 3.4.

However, the actor further highlighted that he shares a strong bond with Gul to date and their relationship has not even hampered a bit.

Gashmeer on his on-screen chemistry with Sumbul

Addressing the question of his and Subul Touqeer’s on-screen chemistry making history if he would have stayed longer on the show, Gashmeer said that it might have happened but he made significant growth in his career after joining Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Therefore, the actor claimed that he does not believe in stretching the characters of the daily soap. He prefers to try new content in the short span of fifteen to twenty years of his acting career.

The actor further confessed that he misses working with Sumbul as she is a brilliant actress and a good friend.

More about Gashmeer Mahajani

On the professional front, Gashmeer was seen in many superhit shows namely Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Imlie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and others. However, he will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

