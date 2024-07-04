Kalki 2898 AD: Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni calls Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'masterpiece'

Kalki 2898 AD has been making much buzz among the audience ever since it hit the theatres. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, the film has garnered a lot of appreciation and praise from industry personalities.

After Sourabh Raaj Jain admired Big B's performance in the Nag Ashwin directorial, Aly Goni shared his review. The Bigg Boss 14 fame took to his social media handle and heaped praise on Kalki 2898 AD.

Aly Goni calls Kalki 2898 AD a 'masterpiece'

Sharing a snippet from Kalki 2898 AD's theatrical release, Aly Goni wrote, "Masterpiece If u guys haven't watch this movie in theatres yet then u r missing out something big time (star and clapping emojis)."

Have a look at his story here:

Coming to more details about Kalki 2898 AD, the movie also features commendable performances by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Dulquer Salmaan, and others. Falling in the genre of sci-fi, it was released on June 27, 2024. Apart from winning the hearts of the movie buffs, the film has been doing wonders at the box office, too.

Aly Goni's work in the industry

Known for his notable works in the television industry, Aly Goni landed his debut by participating in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 5. He became a household name following his role as Romesh Bhalla in Yeh Hain Mohabbatein.

However, the actor's popularity grew immensely owing to his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Aly also grabbed attention as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Furthermore, he even ventured into music videos, including Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and Jodaa.

Aly Goni's personal front

It is since the Bigg Boss 14 days that Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin have been together. They are among the sweetest couples in the industry and often post mushy pictures with each other. Only recently, Aly shared heartwarming photos with Jasmine, flaunting their cutest pouts.

