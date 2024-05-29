Nia Sharma is a prominent name in the telly industry and has a dedicated fan following. At present, the actress is busy entertaining her fans by playing a key role in the newly released show Suhagan Chudail. Nia is making a comeback on Television after a significant break, and fans are quite excited to see her again on screens.

While Nia has always been in the news for her professional life, her personal life has been under wraps.

Is Nia Sharma dating someone?

In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, Nia Sharma was questioned about her personal life and whether she is in a relationship with someone. Speaking about this, the actress revealed that she is single and living her best life. Nia said, "There is no one in my life who is texting me." She continued, "I know this is such a boring life, but also, it's the best and peaceful."

In the same interview, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame spoke about dealing with acne and hair issues and revealed how she never faced rejection because of her skin color.

Recently, Nia Sharma did a fun segment, What's In My Makeup Bag, with Pinkvilla. During this, the actress spoke about makeup looks and the products that she uses on her skin. Further, she admitted using lip injections to make her lips look plumper. Nia emphasized how lip injections are cost-effective and better than lip fillers.

Take a look at Nia Sharma's post here-

About Nia Sharma's new show:

Speaking about her new show, Suhagan Chudail, Nia essays the role of a witch, Nishigandha. Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, the fantasy-thriller is centered around an evil 'chudail' (witch) who wants to gain Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, or Solah Shringars (16 mystical adornments) that promise unparalleled beauty and immortality.

Apart from Nia Sharma, the show also features Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy in prominent roles.

More about Nia Sharma's professional life:

Over the span of 14 years, Nia Sharma has worked in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more.

