Nia Sharma oozes hotness in a black baggy mini dress and shows off her impeccable liner skills; See here

Nia Sharma can be touted as one of the most fashionable icons on Indian television. The diva never fails to leave an impression with her bold sartorial picks. Her latest stylish statement was no different as it set major goals for fashion lovers.

Nia is currently winning praise for her portrayal of a witch on Suhagan Chudail and for showing off her culinary skills with a humorous touch to it on Laughter Chefs. Despite juggling two shows, she is not compromising on her fashion game. The actress was recently clicked in a sizzling dress which she wore for an episode of her comedy show.

Nia Sharma’s latest fashion outing

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nia Sharma uploaded a bunch of pictures and clips sparking buzz online. The visuals give a sneak peek into her recent wardrobe pick proving her fashion supremacy yet again.

Nia is seen donning a black baggy mini dress accessorized with silver bangles, a ring and a silver necklace. The gorgeousness uplifted her look as she chose to wear black hunter shoes with her dark and daring outfit.

The Suhagan Chudail actress complemented her overall appearance with bold eye makeup and nude lipstick keeping the elements of drama and subtleness in balance. She neatly gathered her tresses in a side-parted sleek bun.

In the first few pictures, Nia is spotted striking a pose for the lens outside her vanity van. The selfies give a closer glimpse of her sexy look. One of the videos shared by the mesmerizing beauty showcases her enjoying the meal while the other depicts how she is a pro at putting winged eyeliner.

In the caption space, Nia wrote, “Sleek & Chic ! On my fav cooking show… I serve looks and sometimes dishes. Laughter chefs. Tonight @colorstv.”

About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma started off her career in 2010 with the show titled Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha. She catapulted to fame with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and further with Jamai Raja.

Presently, Nia is starring in the cooking and comedy show, Laughter Chefs where she is paired with Sudesh Lehri. Besides this, she is essaying Nishigandha in the supernatural drama, Suhagan Chudail which also features Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan.

