Suhagan Chudail’s Nia Sharma shares what she wishes to wear on her wedding, ‘I have a clear picture of how…’

Nia Sharma is currently setting hearts on fire with her sizzling looks in Suhagan Chudail. The supernatural drama has mesmerized viewers with its grand wedding sequences, featuring the actress as Nishigandha in a stunning black bridal ensemble. Since the actress’s onscreen wedding is turning heads, curious fans want to know about her future wedding plans. Now, in a recent interview, the actress spoke about it.

Nia Sharma on her wedding plans

While Nia Sharma has no plans for a wedding anytime soon but, shooting wedding sequences for her show Suhagan Chudail has made her envision her own special day. She wants to go for more traditional colors and styles and choose a heavy lehenga in peach or deep red.

The actress shared that she has a clear picture in her head of how she wants to look on her big day. Sharma states, “I'm thinking a heavy lehenga in peach or deep red, with beautiful jewelry and flower bracelets in my hair. I definitely want to show off my bridal look! When the time comes, I already have a clear picture of how I want to look on my special day, thanks to Suhagan Chudail.”

Check out Nia Sharma’s wedding attire from Suhagan Chudail here:

The actress also shared that in her 13-year career, she has worn many wedding outfits, and each one has been her favorite. She also loved the black wedding outfit she wore recently as Nishigandha in Suhagan Chudail.

About Suhagan Chudail's current plot

Suahagan Chudail, which airs from Monday to Friday on Colors at 10:30 PM, is currently revolving around the post-wedding celebrations. Viju's attempt to expose Nishigandha backfired, leading Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) to set the bed ablaze. Nishigandha mistakenly accused Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy), who hid her ring and secretly intoxicated Moksh before fleeing with him.

She escaped Deeya's trap and kidnapped Deeya and Moksh. Mahaasur interrupted to remind Nishigandha of Moksh's commitment to Deeya. In retaliation, Nishigandha manipulated the family and sent Deeya to the taykhanna. The upcoming episodes will explore the drastic steps Deeya will take to escape the taykhanna and save Moksh from Nishigandha.

Meanwhile, besides Suhagan Chudail, Nia Sharma is also seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chefs. She is paired with Sudesh Lehri for the cooking-comedy show; fans love their cute banter.

