Popular actress Jiya Shankar is among the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fanbase too. The actress has an active presence on her X (previously Twitter) account where she never fails to share her opinions and thoughts. Recently, Jiya Shankar got involved in a controversy with Manisha Rani's friend on social media.

Vishal Singh roasts Jiya Shankar:

Vishal Singh, famous for being a good friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani, recently trolled Jiya Shankar by sharing a roast video on his Instagram handle. Vishal picked a segment from Jiya's vlog where she expresses her shock at wearing a T-shirt wrong. Vishal mimicked Jiya and mocked her for overreacting to it. She then expressed her shock as a dog pooped close to her while she was recording.

While imitating her, Vishal then said, "Tujj jaisa insan hai na saamne kutta vahi toh karega na (If you're there then the dog will do that only)." In the caption of this clip, Vishal said, "Wait for the end.. Over acting for over acting."

Watch the video here-

Jiya Shankar lashes out at Vishal Singh:

Well, this video didn't go well with Jiya Shankar and her fans. Slamming Vishal Singh for his mockery, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame took to her X handle and without mentioning his name in her tweet, Jiya said, "Is someone auditioning for BBott season 3 ? Well that “literal shit” looks like he should sign up for therapy sessions because he looks stressed, depressed and obsessed ! Did he lose his job or something now that suddenly he’s losing his “shit” and maybe questioning his existence?"

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's tweet here-

Replying to this tweet, a netizen wrote, "Soon Vishal b****a gonna react on this either in his vlog or story condemning you for this He never feels shame for his misdeeds.....but will make that controversy even more worse Than before.....totally a piece of hatred he is!"

Take a look at the netizens' tweet here-

Replying to this user, Jiya said, "Let the poor guy live his 2 mins of fame he couldn’t get from his friend but was called her driver instead. It’s a pity party for him please understand or quite a “shitty” one."

Vishal Singh reacts to Jiya Shankar's tweets:

Reacting to Jiya Shankar's tweet. Visha Singh shared a story on his Instagram where he said, "I made a small video of a healthy roast. Why are you people getting so offended? Everyone roasts. You are making my life difficult with your comments. Firstly, don't connect my matters with Manisha (Manisha Rani). Her life is different and my life is different. I can do anything on my Instagram and if I continue getting comments, I will pin that video (laughs)."

He continued, "Abhi didi aake kuch status daal di hai Twitter pe. Mei Twitter pe nahi hu didi, joh bolna hai Instagram pe bolo. Kuch reply dena hai toh (Now she has put status on Twitter. I am not on Twitter, if she wants to say something to me, she should tell me on Instagram)."

Vishal also said that he won't delete his roast video post ever. He continued, "If you want no one should roast you then you should stop overreacting." He mimicked Jiya and said, "You are saying on Twitter that 'poor guy wants to take fame' kabhi samne aajana, haweli pe aajana. Jitna tum kamaati ho, utna hum salary baat dete hai humare gaav mei hum logo ko. Dafa ho jaao."

On the professional front, Jiya Shankar was last seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

