EXCLUSIVE: Sangita Ghosh CONFIRMS her comeback to television with new project; Details inside

Pinkvilla has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the television world. And now, we've learned that seasoned actress Sangita Ghosh who's a bankable name in the industry is all set for her comeback on television in an exciting project. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sangita confirmed the buzz and also revealed more about her character in the project.

Sangita Ghosh to play an antagonist in new show

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Sangita Ghosh is all set to be part of a new show on Sun TV. The project is said to revolve around a rural-based story. Armed with the information, we dialed Sangita's number and she confirmed the buzz.

The Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand actress said, "Yes. I am doing a new show on the channel."

When asked about what made her choose this project for her return, Sangita said, "Well, I was looking for an apt opportunity to comeback and wanted to foray into something unusual. I haven't done a daily soap with a rural background and that's the unique selling point of the project."

Take a look at a glimpse of Sangita Ghosh's previous show :

The Jee Le Zara actress added, "In my last show, I had played a protagonist and in this show, I'll be the antagonist. It is a good project, prominent character and producers whom I have known over the years. Since all the boxes were checked, I decided to take it up."

Sangita Ghosh's previous project

Sangita Ghosh played the lead role in Swarn Ghar opposite Ronit Roy. The show was about an elderly couple being abandoned by their sons. It received rave reviews and Ghosh's performance was lauded by critics and the audience.

Ghosh is also known for charming the viewers with her stint in projects like Divya Drishti, Parvarrish, Mehndi Tere Naam Ki, and Viraasat among others.

