Aamna Sharif exudes elegance in chikankari kurta; expresses her love for white and anklets

Aamna Sharif is still remembered as Kashish from Kahiin To Hoga. While she doesn’t make frequent appearances on screen anymore, the diva is often seen setting major fashion goals with her breathtaking photoshoots. She undoubtedly makes hearts flutter with her incredibly versatile captured shots.

In a recent social media post, Aamna charmed fans with her divine ethnic look. She radiated elegance in a classic white breezy chikankari kurta set.

Decoding Aamna Sharif’s latest wardrobe pick

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Aamna Sharif dropped a bunch of frames from her recent picture shoot. She is seen exhibiting her traditional flair in a white suit set with intricate chikankari work on it, giving an ideal outfit option for the current weather.

The actress opted for long silver oxidized earrings and a matching statement ring with her ethnic look. She adorned green-colored bangles to lift up the entire look. Aamna flaunted her anklets in a specific visual to highlight her love for the accessory. She wore complementing strappy embroidered stilettos too.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress chose minimal makeup for the shoot which features her striking perfect poses at a beach and in front of a vintage building. Her mesmerizing beauty is enhanced by rosy cheeks, pink lips, kohled eyes, thick eyeliner, a nose pin and open wavy tresses.

In the caption space, Aamna penned, “My love for white kurtas and payal (white-heart emoji).”

Take a look at Aamna Sharif’s Instagram post here:

About Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif started her career as a model. She starred in various music albums before becoming a household name with her portrayal of Kashish in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kahiin Toh Hoga. The show earned her a huge amount of love and recognition. Aamna’s on-screen chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal and their alleged off-screen romance was the talk of the town back when the drama series was on air.

Post this, the actress did Hongey Judaa Na Hum and most recently Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 alongside Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan. She has also been part of films like Ek Villain and web shows such as Damaged 3 and Aadha Ishq.

