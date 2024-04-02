Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday today (April 2). As he turned a year older, his comedian gang extended warm wishes, marking his special day. From Rajiv Thakur to Kiku Sharda, many took to social media and wished the popular comedian on his birthday. In fact, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also dedicated a post to Kapil Sharma.

Ginni Chathrath's hilarious post on Kapil Sharma's birthday

Needless to say, Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma share a joyful bond. Despite being wife and husband, the two never let their friendship die and never missed any chance to pull each other's leg. Extending lovely birthday wishes to her husband, Ginni dedicated a social media post and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has the BEST WIFE in the world."

Check out Ginni's post here:

Commenting on her post, Kapil expressed, "Thank you mrs sharma love you." Archana Puran Singh also reacted, "Hahahahahhaaaa sahi kehya ai Ginni."

Suniel Shetty's heartwarming post for Kapil Sharma

Expressing delight at Kapil Sharma's comeback on screen, Suniel Shetty posted an overwhelming note wishing the comedian a happy birthday. The Hera Pheri actor took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Kappiillll Paaa... happy birthday. I am so happy to see back on screen. You continue to make the world a happier place, one punchline at a time! God bless…Keep shining, @KapilSharmaK9."

Archana Puran Singh wishes Kapil Sharma in various languages

Posting her first-ever selfie with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh extended birthday wishes in a unique way. She wished The Great Indian Kapil Show's host in more than ten languages. Further, the actress penned, "192 countries की भाषाओं में Happy birthday to you Kapil जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं "생일 축하해요" "Gefeliciteerd" "Alles Gute zum Geburtstag" ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ "Otanjōbiomedetō" "joyeux anniversaire" "С днём рождения" سالگرہ مبارک Śubha janmadina "Gelukkige verjaardag," "Buon compleanno" etc etc etc"

"This was our FIRST selfie ever! Taken in 2015 when I came to your show for the very first time for "Dolly Ki Doli" promotions. At the time, it was your show... today I can call it ours. With joy and pride. I have always wished only all the best things in life for you... health, happiness, love, joy and success. May the sun always shine on you and yours dearest "Kaps" Love you always And may you always be the UNSTOPPABLE juggernaut in our world of laughter!" she added.

Look at Archana Puran Singh's post here:

Krushna Abhishek's sweet note for Kapil Sharma

On his official Instagram handle, Krushna Abhishek shared a series of photos with Kapil Sharma extending birthday wishes. The snapshots have captured them sharing smiles and joy. Besides the lovely frames, Krushna wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my friend, my colleague and my brother @kapilsharma . Lots of love to you be happy healthy and wealthy."

Rajiv Thakur hails Kapil Sharma as 'world-trending star'

Sharing a picture with Kapil Sharma, Rajiv Thakur wished the comedian by dropping a note that read, "Happy birthday to our world trending star nd yaar @kapilsharma. Keep trending in 192 countries."

Look at Rajiv Thakur's story here:

Kiku Sharda wishes Kapil Sharma

Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma have been together for a long time and have made numerous memories. Wishing the latter a happy birthday, Kiku uploaded a snap with him and mentioned, "Have a blast, brother!!!! Wish you the best in life (red heart emojis)."

Bharti Singh's adorable post

Wishing her friend Kapil Sharma on his special day, Bharti Singh took to her Instagram story and wished him. The comedienne dropped a sweet video that showed them in jolly mood.

Pinkvilla wishes Kapil Sharma a very happy birthday!

