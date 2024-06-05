Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya falls down while fighting goons; is her pregnancy at risk?

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is drawing strong praises for its unique storyline. The show has managed to touch upon the grave societal issues in a subtle way. Currently, the drama is showcasing corruption in the political system.

The SonyTV’s show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in the central roles of Kavya and Adiraj. The two are creating magic on screen with their sizzling chemistry.

Is Kavya’s pregnancy at risk?

The new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives a glimpse of an upcoming scene between Kavya and Adiraj. It begins with Adiraj talking to Kavya about some girl. He calls her sweet and beautiful which makes Kavya jealous. She asks if that girl is prettier than her. Adiraj teases her at first.

When Kavya begins to leave, Adiraj stops her and tells her nobody in the world is more beautiful than his wife. Kavya corrects him and says ‘his wife and his child’s mother’. Adiraj anticipates welcoming the kid and spoiling him.

As Adiraj senses Kavya having a slight fever, he immediately sends her back home. She insists on staying with him, but he refuses to listen to anything.

The caption of the promo reads, “Chahe kuch bhi ho, #AdYa hamesha ek dusre ka khyaal rakhte hai! (Whatever may happen, #Adya always takes care of each other).”

Here’s the recent teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’s present storyline

In the previous episodes of the teleserial, viewers witnessed Kavya learning about her mother, Anjali’s name on a list of candidates for teacher positions in government schools. She goes on to question Anjali who reveals the truth to her.

Kavya, who knows that her mother cannot teach kids, decides to investigate the matter along with Adiraj and expose the people behind this scam. In her attempts to fight corruption, Kavya, who is pregnant with Adiraj’s child, falls flat on her stomach during a tussle with goons.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in key roles. The show focuses on the struggles of a female IAS officer who marries the love of her life despite facing opposition from his family. Her personal and professional journey forms the crux of the story.

Kavya airs every Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally streams on the SonyLIV app.

