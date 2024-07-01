Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon completes 200 episodes; makers organize puja

Starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is one of the popular daily soaps that the Indian audience has been consuming for months. The show started airing in September 2023, and recently, the show has achieved a milestone as it completed 200 episodes. On the joyous occasion, the makers held a puja ceremony on the sets. Let us have a glimpse of it.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon completes 200 episodes

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma starrer has come very far. Owing to its engaging narrative and the captivating onscreen chemistry between the lead stars, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon has maintained a decent viewership. Today (July 1), the show completed 200 episodes.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sumbul posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets, showing the crew members engaged in a puja ceremony. In the video, one can spot Mishkat wearing a charming smile. Celebrating the show's success, the Bigg Boss 16 fame mentioned, "Happy 200 to us." The actress tagged the official members associated with the making of Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Have a look at the special moments here:

About Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Revolving around the life journey of Kavya, an IAS officer, the show depicts her numerous hardships. Be it her personal and professional life, Kavya navigates the complexities of balancing several hurdles. It explores the themes of resilience, self-discovery, and aspirations.

A sneak peek into Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma's work front

Before signing the dotted lines for Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, Sumbul Touqeer was seen playing the lead role in Imlie. Her performance made the actress a household name, but she gained mainstream recognition owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 16. Interestingly, Sumbul has also worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Article 15.

On the other hand, Mishkat Varma made his television debut in 2014 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Later, the actor was seen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and Shaadi Ke Siyape. Since 2023, Mishkat has been essaying the role of Adhiraj Pradhan in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

