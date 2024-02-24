Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 concluded in October of the previous year, with Dino James emerging as the champion. Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, and Arjit Taneja fought their way to the finals after months of battling their fears and insecurities. If you're a fan of thrilling stunts but too scared to attempt them yourself, you can still enjoy the show on TV. Rohit Shetty hosts the show, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the next season.

Now, we have come up with everything that you need to know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Front tentative list of contestants, to shooting location; check out what to expect from the upcoming season of the reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: List of Contestants

The buzz is that many television celebrities have been approached to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The contestant whose name has been on top for several weeks was Abhishek Kumar.

Over the years, Bigg Boss has given several participants to the adventure-based reality show. And similarly, this time on Bigg Boss 17, Rohit Shetty entered the show and gave the contestants a stunt to perform. He also praised Abhishek for his mental and physical strength.

However, according to reports, Abhishek Kumar backed out at the last moment. It is no secret that he is claustrophobic, which he mentioned on Bigg Boss 17 several times. It is out of ‘fear’ that he backed out.

Besides Abhishek, last week it surfaced that Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are two confirmed contestants. Reportedly, the two have given their consent for the participation in the show.

Besides Bigg Boss 17, a few participants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are also in line for the show. Other celebrities who have been approached include Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Vivek Dahiya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, among others. The talk is on with them and we will have to wait to see if they take up the offer. Reportedly, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi approached Ankit and Priyanka for the thirteenth season of the show as well, but they refused.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: New location for this season

According to a report on India Forums, Rohit Shetty's crew is currently busy with location scouting. Apparently, they are considering a different place instead of Cape Town. They have already explored Thailand and Georgia. It seems likely that Georgia will be chosen as the final location for Khatrron Ke Khiladi 14.

Since the stunts this time will be more intense, the team wants to ensure they choose a location that adds to the thrill and also guarantees the safety of the contestants participating.

When will Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 air?

Do not get too excited as there is still some time before the show airs on television. Currently, everything- from contestants to shoot location is in the talking stage. The show will not be launched before April of this year, and the makers still need a month or two to finalize everything. So, it is not before the months of May or June that the shoot is expected to start.

Hopefully, in another month, we will have confirmed news of the contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the shoot location, and when it will go on air.

It was in May 2023, that Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was announced and it premiered in July 2023.

Are you excited for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

