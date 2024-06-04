Following the reports of Asim Riaz being thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, his pictures from Romania have been out leaving fans curious about his participation in the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team is currently in Romania shooting for the show.

The show has not even gone on-air, however, the buzz related to the same is at an all-time high. Recently, there were reports of a major update which claimed that Asim Riaz, one of the most popular names on the show, has been ousted owing to his tiff with the host Rohit Shetty.

Amidst many fan theories, Asim's pictures from Romania have stirred a curiosity among his fans who are elated to see him with the team, giving them a ray of hope that he might still be a part of the show.

Asim Riaz still in Romania with team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

While the ardent fans of the Bigg Boss 13's runner-up were taken aback by the reports of him being ousted, they did get a sigh of relief seeing his pictures with the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Aditi Sharma took to social media and shared a few pictures with the Khiladis and in one of the pictures, Asim can be spotted posing too.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aditi Sharma ft Asim Riaz and others:

While the pictures are posted a while ago on June 4, 2024, there isn't any clarity about when exactly these were clicked. The pictures made Riaz's fans curious to know if he is still a part of the show.

Fans respond to Asim Riaz's pictures

As soon as Aditi Sharma posted the pictures, fans spotted Asim Riaz in one of the pictures and bombarded her comments section with queries related to Riaz being a part of the show. A fan wrote, "Asim riaz, All Time Legend." Another fan wrote, "Bro asim hai wo halke me mt lo." A user wrote, "Asim. finally relieved. thanks Aditi for this."

Aditi Sharma skips tagging Asim Riaz

In the group picture featuring Aditi Sharma with Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra and Asim Riaz, Aditi skipped tagging Riaz and tagged everyone else. This also garnered fans' attention. Meanwhile, a fan claimed that the pictures were taken before the showdown between Asim Riaz and Rohit Shetty. The fan wrote, "Asim posted 25th may to with same jacket and sneaker."

Take a look at Asim Riaz's fans response to his pictures:

Asim Riaz's beef with Rohit Shetty

As per reports, after losing a stunt, Asim Riaz got quite furious and he abused Shalin Bhanot. Abhishek Kumar's interruption made the matters worse. However, if reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shinde sided with Asim Riaz in the fight and stated that he reacted after Shalin and Abhishek provoked him. Riaz seem to have gotten into a war of words with Rohit Shetty too which led to his elimination from the show.

Asim Riaz in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Ever since Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz wasn't seen on other reality shows and thus his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 made his fans quite excited. He was seen gelling along well with the contestants of the stunt-based reality show. Shalin Bhanot had initially posted a video with Riaz, Abhishek and Krishna Shroff wherein they were seen vibing with each other.

