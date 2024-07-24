The trailer for Bloody Ishq, starring Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri, was released a week ago. The film promises a story where love and fear intertwine, making viewers wonder if love can survive the upcoming horrors.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Avika Gor reflected on her experiences working with director and writer Mahesh Bhatt, praising his enduring passion for cinema and revealing how his insights and techniques deeply influenced her performance.

Avika Gor opens up on her working experience with Mahesh Bhatt

Avika recalls Bhatt giving her tips and tricks and how even at this age he lives and breathes cinema. Recalling their time together on the set, Gor spoke about Mahesh Bhatt's passion for cinema.

Speaking about her experience, Avika Gor said, “He used to share ideas and techniques to perform some scenes or say some dialogues a certain way which is beyond your understanding sometimes and it just touches your heart in a way that nothing else can.”

She mentioned that being around him feels like being in school, as you learn something new every day. It’s wonderful to see him still so engaged and inspiring at this age.

She added, “Even when he is unwell he still thinks of movies, dialogues, scenes, and how it can be better. At that age, he still sits there and listens to us. It's not just always about teaching but also learning. It's amazing to see how open-minded and amazing he is.”

Directed by the master of horror films, Vikram Bhatt, and written by Mahesh Bhatt, Bloody Ishq, starring Avika Gor, is releasing on 26th July 2024 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

More about Avika Gor

Avika Gor began her acting career with the acclaimed show Balika Vadhu, which aired from 2008 to 2016. The series also showcased several popular TV personalities such as Pratyusha Banerjee, Sidharth Shukla, and Mahhi Vij, among others. In addition to her TV work, Gor has appeared in films like Paathshala, Thank You, and Popcorn.

