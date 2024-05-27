Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is back in the headlines, this time for his personal life. The stand-up comedian has reportedly tied the knot for the second time. According to media reports, Munawar had a secret wedding in Mumbai on the evening of May 26.

Munawar Faruqui ties the knot once again

As per Times Now, Munawar Faruqui is no longer single. Although there had been no official confirmation until now, our source has verified that the actor is indeed married.

Confirming the news, the source said, "Yes, Munawar is now married. He wanted to keep it under wraps, which is why you won't find any special pictures of the two."

The source concluded by stating that only the couple's close friends and family were present for the ceremony, making it an extremely intimate and close-knit affair.

While details about the bride remained scarce initially, social media chatter suggests that Munawar exchanged vows with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a makeup artist.

For those unversed, a social media page revealed that the actor recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, with only 100 guests in attendance, 50 from each side of the bride and groom's families. On May 26, 2024, Munawar and his newlywed wife hosted their wedding reception at the ITC Maratha Ballroom in Mumbai.

Although the Times Now source confirms it was an intimate gathering, it appears that Munawar's close friend Hina Khan was among the select few who joined in the celebrations. On her Instagram story, Hina posted a picture with the song Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Munawar and Hina share a close bond and were previously paired together for a music video.

More about Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, clinching the winner's title with the highest number of votes. Apart from a generous cash prize, the stand-up comedian was rewarded with a stylish new car and a prestigious trophy.

Among the other four finalists were Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey. Meanwhile, Munawar, who wears multiple hats as a stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer, recently unveiled his latest track, Dhando, marking his first musical release since exiting the Bigg Boss house.

