MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Siwet Tomar apologizes for accusing Anicka of being in touch with her ex; calls rival Digvijay 'sweetheart'

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has left audiences on the edge of their seats as shocking evictions and unexpected twists are continuously introduced in the show. In the latest episode of the popular dating reality show, Siwet Tomar and Ishita Rawat were evicted and their journey on the show came to an abrupt exit.

After his exit from MTV Splitsvilla X5, Siwet Tomar shared his thoughts on his eviction, his connection with his former girlfriend Anicka, and more in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Were you expecting to get evicted from MTV Splitsvilla X5 so soon?

Much sooner. Because I was not giving content, and not playing games. I thought I would get evicted very soon.

You were often tagged as dominating in your relationship with Anicka, what is your opinion on this?

I let people say whatever they want to say. I feel I'm the one who can't be dominating in a relationship ever. I have little anger issues but everyone in the show has seen that I be quiet in front of Anicka. I have never shown my anger to Anicka.

I feel it's misunderstood because my nature is dominating with everyone so everyone thought that I was dominating Anicka. But that's not true. She lashes me out. No one sees that (laughs).

Advertisement

Now, that you are evicted, do you think that Anicka and Lakshay can get back together for the game?

I will feel bad but if for the game then it's okay. I know Lakshay will try to get back. Speaking of Anicka, I feel until it's a last option, she won't.

After the show, we saw you, and Anicka decided to end your relationship. You blamed her for being in touch with her ex Lakshay. Do you think Anicka had feelings for Lakshay when you two were dating?

We didn't decide, it happened. I'm nobody to comment on whether Anicka had feelings for Lakshay. It's better if she answers. The statement that I made that Anicka is still talking to her ex was a misunderstanding and that is the reason I said this.

Someone told me this about her, I don't want to take a name. But whatever it was, I was informed previously later it was twisted and conveyed to me. And thus I said that in anger and for that I'm actually sorry to Anicka. She is not connected to Lakshya at all.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post here-

According to you, which couple or contestants should have been evicted instead of you?

Instead of me, I guess Lakshay and Ishita should have been evicted. When I was eliminated, only we three were there so instead of me it was easy to eliminate Lakshay or Ishita. Lakshay was doing nothing in the show.

Digvijay, Lakshay, Jashwant, Arbaz, Nayera, Anicka, Akriti: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Digvijay: On the show, I will call him a 'flipper' because I have seen him flipping. He says that he is playing but that's flipping for me. Off-show, Digvijay is a SWEETHEART. He is a chill guy.

Lakshay: He is a cheater. The fakest person I have ever seen. He is so shi*ty. I don't think I will enter the show and pretend to be single even if I have a girlfriend in the outer world. He was showing that he still has feelings for his ex. That is the shittiest thing he can do. I feel pity for his girlfriend.

Advertisement

Jashwant: Super Smart

Arbaz: Hulk

Nayera: Dumb

Anicka: Good soul. She thinks that everyone is like her but everyone is not like her. Chota packet, bada dhamaka. She is physically small but her anger is bigger than an elephant.

Akriti: Cutie

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show go on air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Ruru recalls ex Yuvraj Bass bad-mouthing about her; calls Arbaz Patel 'fake'