MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Ishita Rawat calls Unnati Tomar 'dumb'; reveals TRUTH behind her connection with Digvijay Rathee

MTV Splitsvilla X5 dome session often grabs eyeballs! From interesting revelations to eliminations, the dome session changes the game for all participants. While connections are built, relationships and friendships are put to the test in every dome session. The latest episode also surprised many as two contestants Ishita Rawat and Siwet Tomar were evicted from the show.

Along with Siwet, Ishita's journey also ended on MTV Splitsvilla X5. After her eviction, Pinkvilla exclusively spoke to Ishita to learn about her thoughts on Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar's relationship and more. While talking to us, Ishita also spoke about her stint in the show and the other contestants. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Were you expecting to get evicted from MTV Splitsvilla X5 so soon?

I was not willing to leave but I realized that I was next to get evicted because I had no connection and I was an easy target to vote out. If you see, Lakshay, Siwet, and I, only we three were left. Akriti got power, she fought with Siwet, and she considered me as an easy target so I realized that it was my time to leave. Even if she had not chosen me, Harsh and Shubhi wrote my name so I had to leave.

During the courtroom task, Digvijay tagged you as 'toxic' and blamed you for cheating on him. What is your opinion on him?

From my side, I always avoided using big terms that will attach to that person's personality for a lifetime because people watch and then they make a perspective about you. I was hurt when he called me 'toxic' because it's a big term. If you see, we both were toxic to each other. It was not only me.

Speaking about cheating, the scene looks like I cheated. He never used the word 'cheating' for me, and neither did I say that I cheated. In the early days when we liked each other, I met someone during that time and he was hurt because of that. We were not in a relationship because I clearly told him that I didn't want to be in a relationship with him.

Referring to that, he said that I did wrong four years back due to which he was unable to overcome. But somehow even after four years, our bond continued.

So that allegation that he made seemed baseless to me. Because we cleared things out and that means things have ended and he shouldn't have talked to me after that. Whatever our bond was, it started after that misunderstanding.

We went on trips, we were together, we partied together, and our friend circle is the same. So saying that things have ended doesn't make sense because we were talking after that. So that hurt me, he should have said things in a better way.

Do you think Unnati and Digvijay are in a relationship for the sake of the show?

In the show, Unnati shared a lot of things with me. I knew she had someone outside the show and because of that I always wondered why she was with Digvijay. But after some time when they started making content then I realized that they are doing it for the show. Because even the audience liked them and everyone does that.

Right now, I have no idea whether they are together or they are doing it for content. Even if they are doing it for content, they are winning, they are getting followers and views. Even if they are real, they are still winning because they are getting love. However, if they are doing it for content it is wrong for their fanbase.

You and Sachin began to connect after the courtroom task. However, as soon as Swastika entered, Sachin decided to form a connection with her. Do you think he is also faking his relationship with Swastika?

I don't think they are in a relationship or they have any such tag. Of course, they had a history together so somehow he got a romantic angle with her. Posting and all everyone does. If we are a connection and if we post on social media then we receive love so everyone does that to gain followers, to get reach on their account.

There's nothing fake. I won't say they are faking it for the people. That is their bond is such. I don't think they have ever claimed to be in a relationship. They are just using their bond for their advantage like everyone.

According to you, which couple or contestants should have been evicted instead of you?

I was fine with being evicted, but now that I see the show and consider the screen time that people are getting, I feel that Lakshay didn't get enough screen time either. If either Lakshay or Shobhika had been evicted instead of me, it would have made more sense. People are not getting to see their personalities, whereas I felt I contributed at least something.

People might get upset but even Unnati's personality isn't coming across in the show. She seems like only Digvijay's connection. If we had seen more of her personality, it would have made sense for her to continue on the show. At that time, even if Unnati had been eliminated, it would have been okay. However, the choices were between Lakshay, me, and Siwet, then Lakshay would have been the one voted out.

Do you think you can be friends with Digvijay after the show?

No, it won't be possible from my end. Whatever happened in the show and after the show and whatever the situation has been, it won't be easy for me to be friends with them. Because even before it never happened that we were only friends. Now when I have got my answers and whatever happened in the show, right now it won't be possible for me. Somehow in the future, if I feel I should then we can be friends but now it won't be possible from my end.

Digvijay, Sachin, Unnati, Akriti, Nayera: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Digvijay: Very smart player

Sachin: Under confident

Unnati: Dumb. She is dumb when it comes to the game.

Akriti: Mastermind. She knew the whole game.

Nayera: Strong. Very Strong personality, game-wise and in the task also.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

