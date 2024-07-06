MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Queen of Hearts Sunny Leone shares love advice for contestants; Read

India’s largest dating reality television show, MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please is currently keeping the audiences hooked to television screens. Hosted by the beautiful Sunny Leone, the show has much to offer; love, intense chemistry, and non-stop drama. In the latest episode, the Queen of Hearts shares some solid love advice with the contestants. Read on to know what she has to say.

Sunny Leone’s advice on love

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is always running high on love, betrayal, and hate. To put some sense in the contestants, the Queen of Hearts, Sunny Leone steps in to share some golden advice, “There is a saying, when you let somebody go, if they truly care for you or truly love you they always come back.”

What made Sunny Leone step in with her advice?

After the intense back-to-back challenges last week, the contestants have returned to the villa. Tensions rise as arguments erupt among alliances, friends, and new enemies.

The couple Jashkriti is on the unsafe side, while their rivals are safe. Though the Dome Session seems predictable, MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please always brings surprises.

The Dome Session begins with a clash between ex-best friends, Akriti and Anicka, prompted by the King and Queen of Hearts. Kashish reveals that Harsh, because she is Shubhi’s friend, doesn't support her. Harsh admits he won't support any of Shubhi’s friends, including Kashish.

In a shocking twist, Sunny Leone announces that the couples in power can no longer save anyone. Those who fail to perform will automatically be in danger. Tanuj adds that unsafe contestants will not pitch for themselves but will pitch for who they want to eliminate.

As friendships turn into rivalries, will this new elimination process make things worse? Love, betrayal, and hatred peak, forcing Sunny Leone, the Queen of Hearts, to step in with her advice.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m.

