Munawar Faruqui, the Bigg Boss 17 winner, is known for his shayaris and stand-up comedy acts. He never fears speaking his heart out, and very recently he took a dig at an ongoing, important case. He, through his shayari, took a dig at the minor who was involved in the Pune car crash that killed two engineers.

Munawar Faruqui’s shayaris

On May 23, Munawar Faruqui posted two shayaris. In the first one, he expressed that someone who has the wealth to buy a Porsche can also buy other things, hinting at the decisions announced by the Juvenile Justice Board. The Bigg Boss 17 winner wrote, “Woh Porsche kharid sakta hai, Toh baaki chize bhi kharid hi liya hog na. (If he can buy a Porsche, then he must have bought the other things too.)”

Then came another tweet by him, in which he wrote, “When I was 17, I had Nokia 1100 with 2 rubber bands.”

Read Munawar Faruqui's tweets here:

What happened in the Pune accident?

For the uninitiated, two IT engineers were killed after a speeding Porsche car driven by a 17-and-a-half-year-old boy in an inebriated state hit their motorcycle at Pune's Kalyani Nagar junction around 2.30 am on May 19. They died on the spot. An FIR was registered against the boy at the Yerwada police station on the same morning.

Talking about the investigation in the accident case, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) initially granted bail to the 17-year-old within 15 hours of the incident. However, the bail conditions, which required the teenager to write a reflective essay and assist traffic police, were met with intense public outrage.

The Pune Juvenile Justice Board took swift action by revoking the minor's bail and remanding him to an observation home. Meanwhile, his father has also been arrested for giving the minor a car without number plates. The two restaurant owners and managers were also arrested for serving him alcohol.

Meanwhile, the stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer released his new song, Dhando, recently. This marked his first song after he came out of the Bigg Boss house.

