EXCLUSIVE: Imlie and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani roped in for web series

Now, we have yet another piece of information about a new project featuring popular actor Gashmeer Mahajani.

Gashmeer Mahajani to be seen in a new project

Pinkvilla's highly placed sources suggest that Gashmeer Mahajani will be seen in an exciting new series to be produced by Bodhi Tree Pvt Ltd. The project will also star a famous actress from the television world. The web series will have an exciting line-up of actors and is slated to go on floors by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

When contacted Gashmeer, the actor said, "Yes, things are happening. However, I cannot divulge any further details about the same. I can comment on it only after 20th December 2023."

Have a look at Gashmeer Mahajani's recent video performing a rocking dance number

Gashmeer Mahajani's journey in the industry

Gashmeer Mahajani is the son of veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani. After slaying in the Marathi entertainment industry, Gashmeer stepped into the TV world with the Star Plus show Imlie, wherein he played the character of journalist Aditya Kumar Tripathi. His chemistry with actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been quite celebrated.

However, Mahajani quit Imlie mid-way as he was looking for greener pastures. The actor, who is predominantly also a dancer, participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is one of the finalists and most consistent performers throughout the show.

Post Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actor took up fantasy drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal alongside Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra. Apart from Television and movies, Gashmeer has also been a part of OTT projects like Shrikant Bashir and Tu Zakhm Hai.

Gashmeer Mahajani faced an emotional setback

Gashmeer Mahajani faced an emotional setback as his father, Ravindra Mahajani, passed away this year. Ravindra Mahajani was living separately. Post his father's death, Gashmeer's mother also fell sick. Gashmeer was subjected to a lot of trolls and judgments on social media following his father's death.

