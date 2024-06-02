Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set for a major leap. Post leap, Shakti Arora along with other characters from the Bhosale family will mark their exit from the show. Actor Hitesh Bharadwaj has been roped in to play the new lead opposite Bhavika Sharma (Savi Chavan) in the show post leap. Pinkvilla contacted Shakti Arora and had a detailed conversation with the actor about his exit from the show, what exactly went wrong, his future plans, and more. Read the interview below.

Shakti Arora on lack of romance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about Savi and Ishaan's love story not being explored and utilized, Shakti Arora said, "I agree to the same. Along with audiences, I was also waiting for Savi and Ishaan to fall in love and I was looking forward to their dramatic love-story. We would often discuss about how they're always fighting and there wasn't any romance."

He continued, "In my tenure of one year, I have hardly shot for four to five romantic scenes. I was told that more than romance, nok-jhok works for the show. I was OK with it too, because we were getting numbers."

The actor further said, "However, I guess with time, it became monotonous and stagnant. The numbers started to fall. I believe, romance was the only thing that was missing from the show. If we would've worked around the same, the numbers might have improved."

Take a look at a recent clip from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Shakti Arora further added, "I think, we had a decent run. We were at the number one spot for more than three months and post that we've been on number second spot in the TRP list. We've always been in top 5."

Shakti Arora's reaction to the leap news

Talking about his reaction to the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Shakti added, "Honestly, I was surprised and shocked. 2.0 ki TRP pe leap koi kyu lega? (Why will they take a leap with 2.0 TRP?) 2.0 TRP is quite decent and respectable at this point in time. Every show suffered because of the IPL, but we were always consistent. "

He added, "It has always happened to me. I have been surprisingly tols about my show's closure and leaps. However, I have been around in the industry for a while now and I can understand the decisions taken by the people incharge. When I received calls from media regarding leaps, I got an intuition that it will happen and thus I was prepared."

The actor continued, "When it was announced, everyone was disturbed. The entire Bhosale family will exit, so everyone was a little low. However, I have come to believe that that's what life is. You can be doing one show forever; not that I'd prefer that too."

Shakti Arora calls Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin his career's high-point

Shakti Arora added that he is extremely grateful and blessed to be a part of the show. He said, "I really needed a good show to bounce back and with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, I could do that."

The actor expressed, "I don't have any qualms about the decision taken as I respect that it was all in the favour of the show that we all love."

He continued, "Being a part of a show which has been a TRP topper and which has been consistent in terms of numbers, has to be my career's high-point. I've never been a part of show that performs this brilliantly on TRP charts and I'm grateful for the same."

Shakti Arora thanks the makers

He said, "I'd specially like to mention Rajesh Ram Singh who's not only the producer of the show but also a great friend. For the unversed, not a lot of people believed in me taking up the show but Singh pushed me and got me onboard."

Expressing his gratitude further, Arora said, "I'm thankful to him and Star Plus for this great opportunity that they gave me. I've learned a lot during this period and I wish the show all the best."

Shakti Arora on future plans

Talking about what's next, the Kundali Bhagya actor added that he'd not take any forced breaks and would start looking out for opportunities. In the meantime, he'd love to rejuvenate and focus on his health and fitness.

Shakti Arora on the kind of roles he is looking for

Shakti shared, "For the past one year, I've been fighting a lot in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (laughs) and now would love to explore a character that'd allow to have romance balanced with other factors. I believe the entertainment industry thrives on romance and it can't be ignored and that's what I'd love to take up."

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Pallavi Pradhan (Jiji Maa) and Sagar Saini (Teri Meri Doriyaann) will also be a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap.

