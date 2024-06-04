Disha Parmar, who won our hearts as Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara is back in the city after enjoying her vacation with husband Rahul Vaidya. She frequently shared glimpses from her vacation to Greece and Baku.

A few hours ago, the actress dropped a few pictures in a stylish outfit with a quirky caption. Disha’s vacation pictures will definitely leave you enchanted.

Disha Parmar shares pictures from her vacation

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a red co-ord set. The actress looked stunning in a flower hot spring black colored monokini under a red summer two-piece co-ord set. She tied her long hair in a ponytail and accessorized her look with circular hoop earrings.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress accompanied the post with a caption, “Trying to stop that Riksha & getting rejected every time!” Disha Parmar was seen posing at the beach.

As soon as Disha Parmar posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section complimenting her. A fan wrote, “You are looking gorgeous.” Another fan commented, “Try it in Mumbai, you will never be disappointed. cutieeee @dishaparmar.”

About Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar is married to singer Rahul Vaidya and their love story is no less than a fairytale. The couple are parents of their 8-month-old daughter, Navya. Disha and Rahul embraced parenthood for the first time on September 20, 2023. Since then, they kept posting adorable glimpses of their baby girl.

Advertisement

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress is currently away from Television screens as she is busy with motherhood duties. However, she keeps sharing glimpses from her personal and professional life.

On the work front, Disha Parmar has been a part of several TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and 3 and more. Fans are waiting for the actress to return to the screens again.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Sumit Singh on her exit from show: 'It'll be difficult to move on'