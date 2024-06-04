Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Sumit Singh on her exit from show: 'It'll be difficult to move on'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been garnering a lot of attention for its probable leap. There's still a lot of conjecture surrounding the same. Amidst this confusion, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, and Bhosale family members' exit from the show is certainly confirmed. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sumit Singh who plays the character of Reeva in the show shared her thoughts on her exit and revealed that she learned the news about the leap from elsewhere and not from the production house.

Sumit Singh on exiting from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sumit Singh played one of the primary characters Reeva in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. When asked about exiting the show, Sumit said, "Honestly, I'm quite attached to the character of Reeva. All the emotions that she faced, be it love, sacrifice or pain, I gave my all to the character and it will be difficult to move on from the character which is so dear to me. I loved being Reeva, getting dressed as her, feeling emotions like her."

Take a look at the recent clip of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

Sumit Singh on her reaction to leap news

When asked about her first reaction to learning about the news of the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sumit said, "Well, I got to know from elsewhere about the leap in the show. I was getting calls from the Casting Directors who were calling me for other shows and I told them that I'm doing GHKKPM, that's when they informed me saying the show is taking a leap and a lot of characters will exit.

"I didn't believe them initially, because the show is doing pretty well. Why will makers take a leap when the show is doing good? However, later, I realised it was true," she said.

The Amaris actress added, "It is surely sad but I'd a great time playing Reeva so far and as an actor, it was an enriching journey."

As reported exclusively by Pinkvilla, Pallavi Pradhan and Sagar Saini will join the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post-leap. Reports suggest that Hitesh Bharadwaj (Udaariyaan) will be seen entering the show opposite Bhavika Sharma (Savi).

