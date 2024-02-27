PICS: Inside Helly Shah’s February dump where she's busting myths about social media

As February draws to a close, actress Helly Shah has compiled all the pictures capturing her joyful moments throughout the month. Recently, she shared a series of pictures and videos on her social media handle, labeling it her "February Dump." In doing so, she also burst the bubbles of some glorified myths through her captions.

About Helly Shah’s post

Helly Shah, known for her role in Swaragini and as a prominent figure in the television industry, has captivated audiences with her innocent charm and exceptional acting prowess. The actress recently shared her "February Dump" on social media, attempting to consolidate all the positive memories, despite their scarcity. Through the video clips and pictures, Helly offers a peek into her personal life as well. The 28-year-old actress captioned it, “February Dump These definitely are only a few moments from the month .. And yes I wanted to share only a few , happy ones .. But ofcourse I do have my moments, struggles , low days and a lot more ..”

She further elaborates in her caption that life is not always a bed of roses, acknowledging her moments of struggle and the days she wasn't feeling her best.

When Helly Shah gave the reality check

After sharing her pleasant moments from February, Helly made it clear that she also faced difficult times. She provided a general reminder in her caption for anyone who thinks that everything happening on Instagram is real, stating, “So here’s a reminder that Everything you see on social media is not even half of what’s happening in real ..”

She further describes how scrolling through Instagram feeds can sometimes be overwhelming, as it offers a sneak peek into others' seemingly perfect lives. However, she emphasizes that there's no need to pressure oneself to achieve the same, writing, “I agree social media can be extremely overwhelming at times with so much content and people’s lives out there . Its this constant pressure of achieving everything in the rat race .But here’s a thing.What you see is only a glorified version of everything.”

Helly Shah’s advice to people

Helly Shah advises people not to be too hard on themselves and not to run in the rat race just to attain what everyone else seems to have. She writes, “Do it at your own pace and not out of pressure. And to anyone going through a tough time , just hang in there and focus on the positives while moving forward. Much Love.”

The Swaragini actress pens this friendly note on her social media as a well-wisher for her Instagram family.

About Helly Shah’s Journey

Helly Shah made her debut in 2010 with the serial Zindagi Ka Har Rang. She later worked in Gulaal, Swaragini, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Naya Safar, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera. Helly also participated in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, and other notable projects, earning accolades for her performances.

