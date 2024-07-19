Shweta Tiwari to make television comeback with Zakir Khan’s Aapka Apna Zakir? Here’s what we know

Popular comedian Zakir Khan will soon make his television debut as a host with his comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir. While the first promo has created a buzz among his fans, the latest reports will further amp up the excitement. Reportedly, actress Shweta Tiwari will join the cast to show off his comic timing. Read on to know more details.

Shweta Tiwari to join Zakir Khan for his show?

ETimes reported that a source close to them informed that Shweta Tiwari will be the only female in an all-men cast of Zakir Khan's show, making her the show’s highlight. The statement reads, “She will be the ‘IT girl’ -- a timeless beauty, glamourous, and a trendsetter. The idea is for her to be herself on the show. Her presence is expected to add a fresh and dynamic element to the ensemble.”

Check out the recent promo of Aapka Apna Zakir here:

ETimes also reported that besides Zakir Khan and Shweta Tiwari, actor Rithvik Dhanjani and Gopal Datt will also be part of the team.

Shweta Tiwari who has participated in several reality shows throughout her career, won the 2011 show Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur along with Kapil Sharma. Besides this, she has participated in Nach Baliye 2, Jjhoom India, Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1, Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and the 11th edition of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also the winner of the fourth season of Bigg Boss.

About Zakir Khan’s upcoming show

The first promo of Zakir Khan’s show was uploaded to the official Instagram handle of Sony TV on June 29 with the caption, “Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald. @zakirkhan_208 #AapkaApnaZakirOnSonyTV #NewShow.” Makers are yet to reveal the date of the show.

As soon as the promo came out, netizens including renowned comedians also showered love on the post and shared their excitement for the show to go on air.

