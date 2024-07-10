Shweta Tiwari’s recent photoshoot in casuals makes netizens say ‘Age is just a number’ and we agree'; See PICS

In her recent casual photoshoot, Shweta Tiwari effortlessly showcased her timeless beauty and impeccable style. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress, known for her versatile fashion sense, chose an ensemble that perfectly blends casual comfort with chic elegance. The photos took netizens by surprise, and they expressed their admiration for Tiwari in the comment section.

Shweta Tiwari stuns in a recent photoshoot

On July 9, Shweta Tiwari uploaded a series of photos from the shoot. She wore a white sheer net top paired with a blue wide-legged denim that added a touch of modern flair. The sheer top revealed a white bralette underneath, creating a layered look that was both stylish and subtly provocative. Her choice of wide-legged denim provided a relaxed yet fashionable silhouette, ideal for a casual photoshoot.

To glam up her chic look effortlessly, Tiwari accessorized with large white pearl drop earrings that brought a touch of sophistication and elegance. Her makeup was on point, with smokey eye makeup that enhanced her expressive eyes and nude lips that complemented her natural beauty. Keeping her hair open, she radiated a youthful glow, proving once again that age is just a number.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's look here:

The photoshoot featured Shweta posing with a book in hand. A voracious reader, she held "Young Queens," a book that seems to be her current read. This prop not only added an intellectual touch to the photoshoot but also highlighted Shweta's love for reading. She often takes to her social media stories to share her choice of reads with the world.

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying fans of the actress are in awe of the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress' beauty. One of the first users who commented on the picture wrote, "Age is just a number." Another commented, "Who'll say she's 43 ...what a Hottie mommy!" A third user joked, "Shweta be like...Age? What is this i am even younger than my daughter."

For the uninitiated, Shweta Tiwari is the mother of two - a daughter, Palak Tiwari, and a son, Reyansh.

