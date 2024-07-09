Shweta Tiwari reveals getting Rs 5000 when she started working on Kasautii Zindagi Kay; left show with THIS whopping amount

Shweta Tiwari is a name par excellence! Although it has been quite a long time since we watched her in television shows, the actress is still remembered by her fans. Be it her performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta has proved her acting chops.

In a recent interview, she opened up about her initial days in the industry and revealed a candid fact. The 43-year-old said that she initially charged Rs 5000 per day for Kasuatii Zindagii Kay.

Shweta Tiwari left Kasautii Zindagii Kay at Rs 2.25 Lakhs per day

During a chat with Showsha, Shweta Tiwari was asked if she ever had to speak up for what she deserved for her work in the shows or other ventures. To this, the actress said, "Tab nahi karna padta tha kyunki maine shuruaat ki thi Rs 2500-5000 per day pe. Aur unn dinon hota tha ki every year aapko increment milta tha (I didn't have to do it then because I had started with a salary of Rs 2500-5000 per day. And in those days, you used to get an increment every year)."

The Begusarai actress added, "Yeh karte karte, by the time maine Kasautii chhoda tha, Rs 2-2.25 lakhs per day hota tha. Tab mere khyal se itna nahi hota tha (While doing this, at the time I had left Kasautii, I used to earn 2-2.25 lakh per day. I think it was not that much, then)."

Shweta Tiwari on the current situation in the television industry

In the same conversation, Shweta opened up about how the makers are not willing to pay much to the actors, and hence, the experienced artists face challenges in getting work. Tiwari mentioned that she has begun to turn down projects now because of low pay.

Besides this, the renowned actress stated that new actors take up the projects by agreeing to a very low budget.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari played the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, one of the longest-running television shows of Star Plus.

