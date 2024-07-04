Shweta Tiwari calls Bigg Boss ‘loud show’ as she talks about how it changed over years: 'Aise koi bhi nahi jata tha'

Shweta Tiwari has been ruling the industry for more than two decades. The actress has cemented her place with her talent. In a recent conversation with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, the actress who also explored reality shows and emerged winner of Bigg Boss 4 shared her thoughts on Bigg Boss, why she has been away from television screens, and more.

Shweta Tiwari’s thoughts on Bigg Boss

Shweta Tiwari, who participated and won Bigg Boss 4 shared her thoughts on the controversial reality show in recent times. She shared, “It’s a very loud show. During my time, they used to take celebrities. Aise koi bhi nahi jata tha. We were told that people want to see how celebrities live like in their real day-to-day life. They wanted to see our real personality.”

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has contestants from different fields of profession, including social media personalities, rappers, and tarot card readers, among others. It seems the actress with her statement, hinted at the rising participation of social media influencers in reality shows.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s social media post here:

Shweta Tiwari on staying away from television

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress who has been away from television for some time will soon be seen in a play. Talking about her decision to stay away from television, she said that she can’t keep working on monotonous projects.

Tiwari said she thinks television keeps repeating content and added, “I don’t even like watching TV serials anymore." She continued, "I don’t understand why TV is not taking a leap and doing something else. It has a lot of scope.”

Shweta, who is also a mother of two, daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh, shared that she can’t shoot for 30 days straight anymore as she wants to spend more time with her children.

Besides Bigg Boss 4, Shweta Tiwari also participated in other reality shows; Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

